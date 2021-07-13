Treasure Coast Food Bank expanding summer meals program with food trucks

The Treasure Coast Food Bank has rolled out a new tool to help meet the needs of hungry kids. The non-profit is expanding its summer meals program with the help of their market fresh food trucks.

The purpose of the program is to ease the burden and provide more options for families living in underserved communities.

Each week the food trucks are set up at four different sites in Fellsmere, Okeechobee and Indiantown.

At these locations parents can come and pick up a weeks worth of healthy breakfast and lunch meals.

"So it's just an opportunity for us to ensure that as many kids as possible are going to have healthy Food Frequently," said Judith Cruz, president of The Treasure Coast Food Bank.

To date the program has been able to provide an additional 6,700 meals for kids.

Its important to note the child must be present or parents must have their child's ID to receive food.

Meals are distributed on a first come first serve basis. The program will continue through August 5, 2021.

The dates and locations:

Where: Whispering Pines - 10076 Esperanza Circle, Fellsmere, FL 32948

When: Tuesdays 8:00 - 9:00 a.m. Last day is August 3

Where: Grant Park - 1039 W Grant, Fellsmere, FL 32948

When: Tuesdays 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Last day is August 3

Where: Christ Fellowship Church - 701 S Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34974

When: Wednesdays 8:00 - 9:00 a.m. Last day is August 4

Where: New Bethel AME Church - 14759 SW Dr. Martin L King Jr Drive, Indiantown, FL 34956

When: Thursdays 8:00 - 9:00 a.m. Last day is August 5

