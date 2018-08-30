Suspect wanted in Okeechobee County after teen sexually battered

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 48-year-old Port St. Lucie man after investigators said a 16-year-old was a victim of sexual battery.

The suspect, Victor M. Dasilva, is wanted on felony warrants including custodial sexual battery.

Dasilva is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 160 pounds. The sheriff’s office said his last known address was at a residence on SE Euclid Lane in Port St. Lucie.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Michele Bell said in a written statement Dasilva may be driving a 2009 red Honda with Florida tag 4344TU.

Investigators did not say when the teen was allegedly attacked.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact Detective DeMarcus Dixon, (863)763-3117, ext. 5111.