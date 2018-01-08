Search continues for missing fisherman on Lake Okeechobee

The search for a missing fisherman continues on Monday after people scoured Lake Okeechobee all weekend in hopes of finding Nik Kayler.

Kayler and co-angler Bill Kisiah were participating in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide tournament when their boat capsized on Thursday night.

Kisiah was found late Thursday night with their boat, but Kayler is still missing.

On a Facebook group set up by people searching for Kayler, people said search and rescue crews from Orlando will be out to assist them Monday. The group is said to be equipped with sonar technology, K9s and airboats.

The Down East Emergency Medicine Institute is also assisting and posting the coordinates for the areas they’ve searched.

Kayler's wife, Kelly asked people not to give up and said on Facebook, "I know you are going to find my husband and bring him home to me and our little girl."

On Facebook it was also reported that Kisiah had been released from the hospital and that he was assisting by providing information about the moments he last saw Kayler.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who is the lead agency in the search, has not provided an update.

A meeting is being had by an independent group Monday at 8 a.m. at the Okeechobee Hampton Inn on State Road 70.