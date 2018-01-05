One fisherman found, another missing on Lake Okeechobee

A boat with two anglers went missing Thursday after a fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee, according to authorities.

The boat was competing in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide and did not check in at the designated location.

Officials say the boat, a dark-colored Ranger Z521 with a red Evinrude G2 outboard, belonged to Bill Kisiah of Louisiana and his co-angler Nik Kayler of Apopka, Florida.

According to a FLW release, Kisiah, a 9-year veteran boater of FLW Series competition, was found alive at approximately 11:30 p.m., but his co-angler was still missing.

It's believed that the boaters had planned to travel to the South Bay area from the north end of the lake.

The Okeechobee Police Department is guiding the Search and Rescue operation with the assistance of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard.

FLW is fully cooperating and assisting the investigation.