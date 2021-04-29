Watch
Pilot, passenger survive after small plane crashes into Florida cow pasture

Okeechobee County officials respond to incident in Glades County
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office
A small plane crashed into a cow pasture in Glades County on April 29, 2021.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 29, 2021
GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were hurt after a small plane crashed Thursday morning in Glades County, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a 911 transfer just after 11 a.m. from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office from a pilot who made an emergency crash landing.

The pilot said he thought his location was somewhere in Okeechobee County between State Road 78 and Highway 70 West.

Helicopter responds to Glades County small planes crash April 29, 2021
A medical helicopter transported two injured people to a hospital after their small plane crashed April 29, 2021, in Glades County.

After searching the area, Okeechobee County officials found the plane in a cow pasture about 1,500 feet off of State Road 70 in Glades County.

Both the pilot and a passenger were flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

