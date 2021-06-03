Watch
Okeechobee City Council votes against recognizing Pride month

Bobby Keefe lone councilman to support proclamation
AP/City of Okeechobee
Okeechobee pride flag
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 14:08:36-04

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Leaders in the city of Okeechobee won't recognize June as Pride month.

The City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday in opposition of a proclamation recognizing the monthlong celebration of the LGBTQ community.

"They decided they didn't want to proclaim it," Robin Brock, an executive assistant for the city, told WPTV.com.

City Councilman Bobby Keefe, who proposed the proclamation, was the lone vote in favor of recognizing Pride month.

