Okeechobee City Council votes against recognizing Pride month

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Leaders in the city of Okeechobee won't recognize June as Pride month.

The City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday in opposition of a proclamation recognizing the monthlong celebration of the LGBTQ community.

"They decided they didn't want to proclaim it," Robin Brock, an executive assistant for the city, told WPTV.com.

City Councilman Bobby Keefe, who proposed the proclamation, was the lone vote in favor of recognizing Pride month.

