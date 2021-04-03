Man arrested for setting his home on fire in Okeechobee County

Okeechobee County deputies responded to a house fire at 1648 NW 45th Terrace around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, a search of the house found it was unoccupied.

Witnesses said the resident, Matthew Tate, was seen leaving the home just before they saw smoke.

Tate was located at a nearby home, along with at least one witness to Tate attempting to burn the house.

According to deputies, Tate admitted to setting the home on fire to stop the "evil" that happens there.

Matthew Tate was arrested on one count of second degree arson and is being held on $5,000 bail.

