Full herd of cows rescued from flooded ranch after Irma back home

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. - All of the cows rescued from a flooded ranch in September following Hurricane Irma are back in their own pasture.

"I would assume that they’d realize they’re home," Jimmy Alderman said.

Half of the herd was transported back to Alderman-Deloney Ranch several weeks ago and now the rest of the cows joined them.

The cows had been living at Triple S Ranch since being herded there down Orange Avenue to safety.

"I almost get teary eyed about it," Alderman said. "You just don’t realize what people will do to help you when you really need help.”

Cowboys and cowgirls volunteered to help with that extensive cattle drive back in September, which shut down the road.

“That’s what we’re all about as cattle people," said Al Scott, better known as Bub, the owner of Triple S Ranch. "We help each other.”

Now, Alderman-Deloney ranch is dry again and the grass is growing back.

“Right here we would’ve been almost to our knees in water at the worst," Alderman said.

“They look very good considering what they’ve been through," Scott said.

Cows and calves were loaded up into semi-trucks and trailers and driven over to the ranch Friday morning.

"I think it was approximately 45 to 46 or so cows per semi truck load," Alderman said.

“Much easier than the process of bringing them over was," Scott said.

Alderman-Deloney ranch is in the process of fixing the dike that broke, which caused the land to flood.