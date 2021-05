OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash has shut down an intersection in Okeechobee County Monday evening.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, the intersection of Hwy 441 North and NE 224th Street (68 East) is closed in both directions.

Units are on scene and assisting FHP with their investigation.

Motorists are asked to take alternate route.

The closure is expected to take several hours, officials said.