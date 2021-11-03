1 dead, 2 hurt after triple shooting in Chipotle parking lot near Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One man was killed and two others were injured after a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Chipotle restaurant located near Palm Beach Gardens, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. along Northlake Boulevard east of Interstate 95.

An Olive Garden is also located near the shooting scene.

Barbera said one of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

One of the other victims is in critical condition, and the third victim had injuries described as not life-threatening.

Detectives said there is no threat to the community.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the victims.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.