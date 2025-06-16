Tequesta mayor keeps close eye on state budget talks, lays out importance of 'preserving home rule'

TEQUESTA, Fla. — As Florida lawmakers continue to work overtime to hammer out a budget deal, WPTV spoke to a mayor in Palm Beach County who is closely watching what's happening in Tallahassee.

We asked Tequesta Mayor Molly Young how her village's concerns are being amplified in her new role, which is designed to benefit not only her residents but everyone in Palm Beach County.

WATCH BELOW: Tequesta mayor keeps close eye on state budget talks

Tequesta Mayor Molly Young keeps close eye on state budget talks

Young is in her fourth year as mayor of Tequesta, but she was recently elected president of the Palm Beach County League of Cities, which is a body that represents all 39 municipalities in the county.

She explained the purpose of the organization.

"To promote and advance the collective interest of the municipalities, and we do that by preserving home rule, which generally means those closest to the community are best to lead it and make decisions for it," Young said.

Young told WPTV that it's important to partner with the state and provide feedback on how legislation impacts municipalities, both positively and negatively.

One of the Palm Beach County League of Cities' priorities in Tallahassee this legislative session surrounded property taxes.

"To preserve the ability to responsibly levy property taxes to pay for essential and emergency services," Young.

Young noted that although Tequesta is one of the smaller municipalities in the county, it faces many of the same issues as larger cities, towns, and villages regarding funding sources.

Tequesta has a $19 million annual budget, with 64% of the revenue in that general fund coming from ad valorem tax. Of that figure, almost 50% goes to the public safety department.

While Young and her board watch what lawmakers ultimately decide, her role as mayor means she stays in touch with residents, while not losing touch with the state capital.

"It's very rewarding," Young said. "It was not my intended path, but it means a lot to be able to give back to a community that gave me so much as I was growing up," Young said.

The mayor added that she's been watching the potential impacts of the Live Local Act, so towns and cities can ensure that development aligns with the character of the area, and that resources can accommodate bigger and taller projects.