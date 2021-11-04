Online auction to benefit Perry J. Cohen Foundation

TEQUESTA, Fla. — An online charity auction to benefit Perry J. Cohen Foundation got underway Thursday.

"Art With A Heart" has an array of artwork and sports memorabilia available to the highest bidder.

Perry Cohen was one of the teenagers lost at sea after leaving the Jupiter Inlet in 2015.

He and his friend, Austin Stephanos, were both 14 years old at the time of their disappearance

The charity auction takes place until Nov. 7.

The Perry J. Cohen Foundation was started to carry on Perry's legacy and support the passions he loved. It aims to advance others in the arts, marine education, boating safety and more.