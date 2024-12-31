Local Pearl Harbor survivor passes away at 103

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Local Pearl Harbor attack survivor Harry Chandler passed away at his home in Tequesta Monday night at the age of 103.

Chandler was a Navy Corpsman stationed at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

WPTV Anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim spoke with the Chandler family last night and said in a statement:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce Harry Chandler, after a swift downturn over the past several days passed peacefully at 5:08pm ET. We are gutted by this loss of our Pappy, but comforted by the fact few have lived on earth as fully and long as he did and now he is with many who passed before him. His Anna, friends and family, his friends and shipmates welcomed him with open arms."



The family says Chandler will be buried in Massachusettes and there will be plans for a local ceremony in the near future.

WPTV spoke with Chandler last year when he was given an honorary diploma from Holyoke High School.

