Police respond to home of Tequesta political candidate, 2 people hospitalized

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after what police said was a domestic incident at a home that campaign and property records show belongs to a woman running for Village of Tequesta Council.

The Tequesta Police Department said officers responded to a home at 86 Country Club Drive in the Tequesta Country Club.

Police said two people were taken to Jupiter Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, and there is no danger to the community.

No other details about the domestic incident have been released.

WPTV confirmed through campaign and property records the home belongs to Julie Mitchell, who's running for Village of Tequesta Council Seat 1.

According to Mitchell's campaign website, the political candidate is married with two children and moved to 86 Golfview Drive from Jupiter in 2021.

The website said Mitchell has been a neighborhood coordinator for the Town of Jupiter for 20 years.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.