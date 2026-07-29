Gaming with Guardians let’s kids play video games against police officers

TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Tequesta Police Department is hosting a free community event this Saturday, Aug. 1 where kids can challenge officers to video games — and plenty of other games.

Gaming with Guardians runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Constitution Park in Tequesta.

Officers will have video game systems set up for attendees to compete against them in several games.

The event also includes basketball, football, food, and free bike helmet giveaways and fittings on site.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim listened to Tequesta Police Chief Gus Medina say he wants kids to come out and prove themselves.

"Please come out and beat my officers. They seem to think they're going to beat everyone at everything they've ever done," Medina said. "But the reality is, I think you all could be beat so I'm taking that as a challenge for our community and our kids to really show our officers how to play,"

Admission to Gaming with Guardians is free.

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