Community rallies around Tequesta man injured in accident

TEQUESTA, Fla. — After a beloved employee was severely injured in an accident, his local community is rallying in support.

“This whole community is his family,” Anne Davis said.

For Davis, the staff at Tequesta Brewing feels like her extended family.

“This is people’s second home,” she said.

However, this visit wasn’t planned. The mom is in town from Orlando for her 28-year-old son, Scott.

“They said your son has had an accident and he’s got a brain injury,” she said.

A week ago, Scott Davis, who is the manager at Tequesta Brewing Company, fell off his skateboard and hit his head. He’s been hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) since the accident.

“This whole community has just come together for him,” Anne Davis said.

The owner of the brewery, Fran Andrewlevich, started a GoFundMe campaign to help Scott with his medical bills, raising more than $60,000 in one week.

“I’m not shocked by all the money and all the love that came in because he’s a great guy,” Andrewlevich said. “It’s very simple stuff when she is saying it, we all know it.”

Scott was released from the ICU, Tuesday.

“He didn’t need brain surgery, they didn’t have to relieve the pressure he kept going, positive steps,” she said.

But there is still a long road ahead to a full recovery. So, on April 15 Tequesta Brewing is hosting a fundraising event.

“We’re going to do ‘Scottorama’ on Thursday, $20 entry you’re going to get your first beer on us and you’re going to get food from some of the best chefs in town,” Anrdewlevich said. “All proceeds, 100 percent of revenue that day, will go to Scott.”

“The outreach and the compassion are unmeasurable,” Anne Davis said.

If you would like to donate, click here https://www.gofundme.com/f/pscs3-support-for-scotty