Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyTequesta

Actions

2,000 people lace-up sneakers for 'Run 4 the Pies' in Tequesta

4-mile race benefits Good Shepherd Food Pantry
More than 2,000 runners took part in the 23rd annual "Run 4 the Pies" in Tequesta, Florida, on Nov. 23, 2023.
Steve Weagle/WPTV
More than 2,000 runners took part in the 23rd annual "Run 4 the Pies" in Tequesta, Florida, on Nov. 23, 2023.
More than 2,000 runners took part in the 23rd annual "Run 4 the Pies" in Tequesta, Florida, on Nov. 23, 2023.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 12:19:29-05

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Runners were up early Thanksgiving morning in Tequesta for a good cause.

The 23rd annual "Run 4 the Pies" took place at 8 a.m. at Constitution Park along Seabrook Road.

The 4-mile race benefited Good Shepherd Food Pantry.

The event also featured a 1 mile run for children ages 8-12 and a Li'l Pilgrim Dash for kids 7 and under.

More than 2,000 runners laced up their sneakers for this year's sold-out race, presented by the Palm Beach Roadrunners club.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle was among those who took part in the event.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE