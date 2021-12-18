Watch
Precautionary boil water notice issued for Mangonia Park

Posted at 8:33 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 20:34:04-05

MANGONIA PARK, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all utility customers within the town of Mangonia Park.

The notice comes after a water main break by a developer or contractor, officials said.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For more information and questions, contact Roosevelt Jones, the director for the Town of Mangonia Park Utility Department, at 561-291-2881 or Town Hall, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

