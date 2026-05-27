WATCH LIVE: 2026 LEO Awards honor local law enforcement

WATCH THE AWARDS CEREMONY LIVE BELOW AT NOON:

The First Responders Appreciation Foundation is hosting its annual Law Enforcement Officer Awards luncheon at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday.

The ceremony recognizes the men and women of law enforcement throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

It's one of the largest law enforcement recognition events of its kind in the United States, receiving hundreds of nominations across numerous regional agencies.

Read WPTV's coverage of the nominees for this year's awards:

Region St Lucie County Sergeant nominated for LEO Award after being shot in face Tyler Hatfield

Region St Lucie County 'It's an honor': Officer nominated for LEO Award after rescuing stranded woman Kayla McDermott

West Palm Beach West Palm Beach dispatcher went beyond her headset to help a friend in crisis Kayla McDermott

Lake Worth Beach / Boynton Beach / Lantana 2 school officers recount disarming intruder at Lake Worth High School Kayla McDermott