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WATCH LIVE: 2026 LEO Awards honor local law enforcement

LEO Awards
WPTV
LEO Awards
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WATCH THE AWARDS CEREMONY LIVE BELOW AT NOON:

The First Responders Appreciation Foundation is hosting its annual Law Enforcement Officer Awards luncheon at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday.

The ceremony recognizes the men and women of law enforcement throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

It's one of the largest law enforcement recognition events of its kind in the United States, receiving hundreds of nominations across numerous regional agencies.

Read WPTV's coverage of the nominees for this year's awards:

Sgt. Erik Levasseur LEO Award nomination.jpg

Region St Lucie County

Sergeant nominated for LEO Award after being shot in face

Tyler Hatfield
St. Lucie River rescue of missing woman

Region St Lucie County

'It's an honor': Officer nominated for LEO Award after rescuing stranded woman

Kayla McDermott
Andrea Baptiste

West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach dispatcher went beyond her headset to help a friend in crisis

Kayla McDermott
Sgt. Lorenzo

Lake Worth Beach / Boynton Beach / Lantana

2 school officers recount disarming intruder at Lake Worth High School

Kayla McDermott
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office motor unit nominated for prestigious LEO Award after years of service

Palm Beach County

PBSO motor unit nominated for prestigious LEO Award

Michael Hoffman

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