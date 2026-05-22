WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When Andrea Baptiste sat down at her console on March 2, 2025, it was a shift like any other.

Phones ringing. Screens glowing. The steady, controlled rhythm of a dispatch center that never fully goes quiet.

West Palm Beach dispatcher went beyond her headset to help a friend in crisis

Then a call came in that changed everything.

Baptiste, a telecommunicator with the West Palm Beach Police Department, has spent years as the calm voice on the other end of a 911 call — guiding strangers through some of the worst moments of their lives. She is trained to listen, to assess, to act, to stay at her console.

But on that March afternoon, Baptiste would do something she had never done before.

"Once the call was fully on the screen, I recognized the names," Baptiste said. "I was very taken aback at first."

The caller was not a stranger. It was a close friend — a mother in the middle of what Baptiste describes as a postpartum breakdown. The woman had locked herself in a bathroom with a knife.

"Someone that I'm very familiar with needed help," Baptiste said. "I was on the other line, so to speak, while she was crying for help."

Staying professional when it's personal

For dispatchers, emotional detachment is not indifference — it is a skill. It is what allows them to function in a job that regularly puts them in contact with trauma, crisis, and loss. But that skill is tested in a different way when the voice on the other end of the line belongs to someone you love.

Baptiste did not have the luxury of stepping away. She stayed on the call, listening to her friend's cries, while working to get help to the scene.

"I'm a mother myself, so it's hard to just be in that situation," Baptiste said. "When it's someone you're familiar with, it's just a little different, a little tougher."

As officers arrived and gathered outside the home, the situation reached a turning point. The woman inside made one request — she would only speak to Baptiste.

"I felt like I had to be strong," Baptiste said.

Then came a second request, one that no dispatcher training manual could have prepared her for. Officers asked Baptiste to leave her console and come to the scene. She went.

Beyond the headset

Baptiste arrived with no field training, no script, and no protocol to fall back on. What she had was a voice her friend trusted and a determination to bring her home safely.

"It wasn't a sense of fear for myself or fear for my safety," Baptiste said. "It was more just wanting to make sure that she came out on the other side OK, unharmed. I had to think about her before myself."

Standing outside the gate, she did what she has always done — she talked.

"I have a way with words," Baptiste said. "Maybe my mom voice… I'm here for you… let's think about your kids, let's think about how they're going to see you… stand strong, be strong… since you're reaching out for help, I'm here to hold your hand."

She did not rush. She did not force. She simply stayed present, offering the same steady reassurance she has given to countless strangers over the years — only this time, it was for someone she loved.

Slowly, the door opened.

"It felt good to see her calm down or come outside to me," Baptiste said.

Recognized for going above and beyond

The moment did not go unnoticed by the people who work alongside Baptiste every day.

Her co-worker Khristian Bryan nominated her for the LEO Awards' Telecommunications Officer of the Year — a recognition given to dispatchers who demonstrate exceptional service and dedication to their communities.

"I've always been very proud of how she handled it," Bryan said. "I have so much respect for her."

For Baptiste, the nomination came as a surprise. She describes herself as someone who prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

"I tend to shy to the background," Baptiste said. "So to be pushed forward and to be recognized is quite the experience, and I'm honored."

But when asked what truly matters to her about that day, Baptiste does not point to the nomination or the recognition. She points to something far simpler. Her friend is still here.

When WPTV's Kayla McDermott asked whether her friend had expressed gratitude for how Baptiste handled the situation, Baptiste said the answer came before any words were ever spoken.

"I knew when she asked for me that she was thankful," Baptiste said.

For Baptiste, showing up — at work, for her friends, for her family — is not something she thinks twice about.

"I show up for work, my friends, my family," Baptiste said. "I care, I care."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.