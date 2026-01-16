WATCH: Day 2 of testimony for Semmie Williams Jr. trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Semmie Williams trial is set to continue today after an emotional first day of testimony and presentation of evidence on Thursday.

WATCH LIVE STARTING AT 10 A.M.:



Williams is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers, who was riding his bike near his home in Palm Beach Gardens in November 2021 when police said he was randomly attacked and stabbed to death by Williams, who had no ties to the community or the teen.

On Thursday, both sides gave their opening statements, laying out which witnesses they will call on and evidence to be shown.

The state called Cynthia Rogers, Ryan's mother, who was emotional on the stand as she gave testimony about the night her son disappeared.

Other witnesses included Palm Beach Gardens Police Department Crime Scene Investigator Paige Cohen and Jupiter realtor Matthew Lindahl who spotted Ryan's body.

The state said earlier this week that they will be bringing in roughly 22 witnesses, including Rogers' family members.

The trial is now expected to end on Jan. 22.