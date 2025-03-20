The King's Academy president 'tremendously thankful' no one seriously hurt in bus crash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A bus operated by a private school was involved in a Thursday morning collision in Palm Beach Gardens.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Jog Road during rush hour.

School 'tremendously thankful' no one seriously hurt in bus crash

The King's Academy, a private school located near West Palm Beach, operated the bus.

A WPTV News crew also spotted a white vehicle at the scene with substantial damage to the front end.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Javier Garcia said students were on the bus but only "very minor" injuries were reported.

WPTV A vehicle and a bus were involved in a crash in Palm Beach Gardens on March 20, 2025.

In a statement, King's Academy President Randal L. Martin said they were "tremendously thankful" that all of their students and the driver "were cleared."

Martin said the students boarded another school bus and arrived at school safely.

All eastbound lanes of Northlake Boulevard were closed during the investigation. However, all lanes were back open just before 9 a.m.

No other details involving the circumstances of the wreck have been released.