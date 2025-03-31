Teacher at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens accused of inappropriate contact with child

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach County middle school teacher was arrested Monday after accusations that he was having inappropriate contact with a minor.

The suspect, Christopher T. Withers, 32, taught at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach Gardens police said they began investigating the case on March 25 after receiving information from the Palm Beach County School District Police Department.

Police said Withers was booked Monday at the Palm Beach County jail, and the investigation is still "active and ongoing."

Watson B. Duncan Middle School Principal Phillip D'Amico sent a statement to families and staff regarding the arrest.

"The School District takes this matter very seriously. An internal investigation is currently underway, and Mr. Withers will not be returning to our campus," D'Amico said.

No other details regarding the arrest were immediately known.

Below is the full statement the principal sent to families and staff Monday: