Student's 'inappropriate statement' on social media prompts 'code yellow' at Dwyer High School

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A student was detained at Dwyer High School on Monday after the principal said an "inappropriate statement" was made on social media.

In a message to parents and staff Monday, Principal Corey Brooks said the statement prompted a "code yellow" at the school.

A "code yellow" means the school campus is locked down, but limited movement is allowed, and learning and classroom activities continue.

Brooks didn't specify what type of statement was made but said it was "directed against the principal and the school."

"Once it was confirmed that there was no further threat, the Code Yellow was lifted, and regular school activities resumed," Brooks said in a statement.

No students were harmed during the incident.

School officials did not say what type of punishment the student could face because of their actions.

Read the full statement sent by the principal regarding the situation at Dwyer High School on Monday: