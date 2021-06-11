Special needs child rescued from canal by officers in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 12-year-old child with special needs is alive thanks to the quick actions by police officers in Palm Beach Gardens.

Officers received a call Friday at 7:30 a.m. about the child running toward Lake Catherine in the area of Lighthouse and Riverside drives.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the child in a canal near the lake.

Police said the child was treading water but began to struggle and was in distress.

Officer Tatsuaki Hayashi and Officer Jodi Kalish went into the canal and rescued the child from drowning.