Son and mother identified in suspected murder-suicide in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A man fatally shot his mother at a Palm Beach Gardens home before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The bodies of Kaleb J. Perales, 37, and his mother, Brenda L. Nogle, 60, were found Tuesday at a home in the 1700 block of 17th Lane within the Garden Lakes community.

Bodies of man and woman found inside Palm Beach Gardens home

Police said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The bodies of the mother and son were found after officers were called to the home for a welfare check.

No other details about the case have been released.