Bodies of man and woman found inside Palm Beach Gardens home

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The bodies of a man and woman were found Tuesday afternoon at a home in Palm Beach Gardens, police said.

At about 1 p.m., officers with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department responded to a home located in the 1700 block of 17th Lane within the Garden Lakes community for a welfare check on a man.

When officers entered the home, police said they found the two bodies.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing, but there is no threat to the community.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on this breaking news story.