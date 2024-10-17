Senior living community Arcadia Gardens hosts 'Eras Tour' celebration for seniors

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Residents were immersed in all things Taylor Swift during an “Eras Tour” celebration at the Arcadia Gardens senior living community in Palm Beach Gardens.

The seniors made friendship bracelets and some of them were joined by their younger family members.

Some residents even dressed up in some iconic Taylor Swift costumes.

"Are you a Swiftie?” asked WPTV’s Joel Lopez.

WPTV Carol Vittimberga holds up a scrapbook with photos of relatives and Taylor Swift inspo for her look.

“No, but my daughter is,” Carol Vittimberga said. “They all went to the Swift concert in Boston, and they saw the Arcadia notice that they were doing this, and they're like, ‘Oh, mum you have to do this,’ and I’m like really?"

"If Taylor Swift were watching right now, what message would you have for her?” asked Lopez.

“You go girl! Girl power! female power!" Irene Teresi said.

The event also had Taylor Swift treats such as "parma is my boyfriend" and "we are never getting back to cheddar"--a play on some of Swift's hits--as well as “lavendar haze” adult cocktail.