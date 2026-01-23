SEMMIE WILLIAMS TRIAL: Legal expert explains standards that deemed the murder suspect competent to stand trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As a jury determines the fate of Semmie Williams Jr., a legal expert is weighing in on the competency standards that allowed Williams to testify in his own defense, despite his diagnosed mental illness.

Mark Astor, a former Palm Beach County prosecutor and defense attorney who now specializes in laws involving behavioral health, explained the legal framework that determines whether a defendant can stand trial.

Legal expert explains standards that deem a suspect competent to stand trial

For a defendant to be considered competent to stand trial, a judge must answer two critical questions: Can the defendant understand the proceedings of a trial, and can they play a role with their attorneys in their defense?

The answer to both of those questions, according to the court, was yes. Williams underwent an emergency evaluation by an expert Wednesday night after his unusual testimony began and was deemed competent for the second time.

It's why Astor said Williams taking the stand could backfire.

"Actually believing he could take the stand and convince the jury that he's so absent minded, that he's so not capable of forming any intent, that he should be allowed to walk out of that courtroom for it, despite the fact we have a 14 year old child is now dead," Astor said. "That's the arrogance of the situation here, right? And I have to believe that his lawyers probably said this isn't a good idea, but he wants to testify. He's got a right to do so."

Williams, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, talked about being stalked and harmed by electronic devices during his testimony. He also took aim at his defense team and criticized the way they presented evidence.

Astor pointed out that competency is different from an insanity defense, which is a high bar to clear. To be considered "legally insane," attorneys need to convince the jury that the defendant can't understand what they did, and that they can't distinguish right from wrong. An insanity defense generally requires that the defense call an expert to testify to the defendant's mental condition. Williams was the only witness called by the defense.

Williams changed his plea from "not guilty by reason of insanity" to just "not guilty" right before his trial began.

