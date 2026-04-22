Semmie Williams Jr., convicted of killing Palm Beach Gardens boy, faces sentencing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man convicted earlier this year of killing a 14-year-old Palm Beach Gardens boy in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Semmie Williams Jr., who investigators called a "homeless drifter," was convicted of second-degree murder in January for killing Ryan Rogers in a random attack along Central Boulevard.

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Semmie Williams Jr. found guilty of second-degree murder

The sentencing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. in a Palm Beach County courtroom.

The maximum sentence is life in prison, which state prosecutors are pushing for.

Rogers, a William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman and avid soccer enthusiast, was found dead Nov. 16, 2021, near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said.

Williams, now 43, was living in Miami at the time of the attack, but had no ties to Palm Beach Gardens.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on Wednesday's sentencing.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the case: