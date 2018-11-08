Semi crash on I-95 northbound near PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens

Scott Sutton
5:43 AM, Nov 8, 2018
3 hours ago

The Florida Highway Patrol said four lanes are blocked Thursday morning on Interstate 95 near the PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens after a semi crash.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - There were still heavy delays Thursday morning on Interstate 95 near the PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens after a semi crashed. 

The wreck occurred at about 5 a.m. 

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

 

 

