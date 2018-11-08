Semi crash on I-95 northbound near PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - There were still heavy delays Thursday morning on Interstate 95 near the PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens after a semi crashed.

The wreck occurred at about 5 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

ALERT! Several Lanes blocked on I-95 (NB) after PGA Blvd. in #PalmBeachGardens. #FHP says seek other route. Try exiting at Northlake or Blue Heron! pic.twitter.com/p4PJX8QWcY — WPTV Traffic (@wptvtraffic) November 8, 2018