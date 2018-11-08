Semi crash on I-95 northbound near PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens

Mostly Cloudy
The Florida Highway Patrol said four lanes are blocked Thursday morning on Interstate 95 near the PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens after a semi crash.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - There were still heavy delays Thursday morning on Interstate 95 near the PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens after a semi crashed.
The wreck occurred at about 5 a.m.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
ALERT! Several Lanes blocked on I-95 (NB) after PGA Blvd. in #PalmBeachGardens. #FHP says seek other route. Try exiting at Northlake or Blue Heron!
Crash with delays NB 95 before PGA 1 right lane open take military trail to PGA Blvd to continue North on I 95