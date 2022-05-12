Watch

Rebound

Actions

School police uses pepper spray to break up 'altercation' at Howell Watkins Middle School

3 students hospitalized, 3 others in police custody
Palm Beach County School District logo
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Palm Beach County School District logo
Posted at 10:32 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 22:34:30-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Three students are in police custody and three others were hospitalized following a physical altercation at Watkins Middle School, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

The district said the altercation involving several students broke out Wednesday afternoon.

School District Police quickly responded to the incident and used pepper spray to disperse the students involved.

According to the district, three students were transported to the hospital to be treated for the pepper spray exposure and three others are in police custody.

"Parents, the safety of your children is my top priority," said Principal Presley Charles in a message sent to parents and guardians. "Please talk to your students about proper behavior at school. It’s also important that they know that they should never step in to break up a fight. Doing so only puts them in harm's way."

The students involved in the altercation face possible disciplinary consequences as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast