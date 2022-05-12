School police uses pepper spray to break up 'altercation' at Howell Watkins Middle School

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Three students are in police custody and three others were hospitalized following a physical altercation at Watkins Middle School, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

The district said the altercation involving several students broke out Wednesday afternoon.

School District Police quickly responded to the incident and used pepper spray to disperse the students involved.

According to the district, three students were transported to the hospital to be treated for the pepper spray exposure and three others are in police custody.

"Parents, the safety of your children is my top priority," said Principal Presley Charles in a message sent to parents and guardians. "Please talk to your students about proper behavior at school. It’s also important that they know that they should never step in to break up a fight. Doing so only puts them in harm's way."

The students involved in the altercation face possible disciplinary consequences as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.

