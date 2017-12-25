Santa arrives early for some young victims of Hurricane Maria

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Santa arrived early for children from Puerto Rico who came to Florida after losing everything in Hurricane Maria.

16 Puerto Rican families have been staying at the Doubletree Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens through FEMA funding.

They say it's tough to be away from home during the holidays, especially when their homes were destroyed.

The city of Palm Beach Gardens and the Palm Beach Gardens police department made sure those children had something to celebrate.

Each child received toys that were collected during the police department's annual toy drive.

The kids all attend Eagle Arts Academy, who have boarded the families at a hotel until their funding from FEMA for temporary housing kicked in.

The families say they are grateful for all of the help.