Public meeting on new Palm Beach Gardens ice rink to discuss project updates

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A public meeting is scheduled for Monday evening about a new ice rink coming to Palm Beach Gardens.

The meeting comes days after WPTV's Michael Hoffman spoke with residents about traffic and parking concerns associated with the project.

The Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation, the organization leading the project, told WPTV it is hosting a public, online meeting today at 6 p.m. to discuss updates on the project and perhaps give answers to the traffic concerns residents are having.

The $40 million project will include two National Hockey League-size rinks, a full-service restaurant and sports bar, retail store, training space, academy space and a medical space, the foundation said.

To join this evening's meeting, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

Let's Hear It 'Nowhere to go': Residents concerned traffic will get worse with new ice rink Michael Hoffman