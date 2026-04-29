Proposed Bass Pro Shops location coming to Oakbrook Square Shopping Center in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new Bass Pro Shops store is coming to Palm Beach Gardens.

According to site plans WPTV obtained, a new retail store is being proposed for Oakbrook Square Shopping Center, on the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 1 and PGA Boulevard.

James Bailey/WPTV Location of the proposed Bass Pro Shops at Oakbrook Sqaure Shopping Center.

The plan, dated April 6, proposes a two-story, 80,430-square-foot building for the fishing and hunting retailer, and also states there will be improvements to parking, and the "plaza’s architectural character will be enhanced across the subject property through the introduction of a Coastal Key West architectural style."

The site plan also references a new proposed 5,700-square-foot building and outdoor seating area. The plaza currently houses a Publix, CVS, Duffy's Sports Girll, Chipotle and Starbucks.

The closest Bass Pro Shops is currently in Port St. Lucie.

SEE SITE PLAN:



