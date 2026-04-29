'VERY FRUSTRATING': Drivers demand solutions to increasing PGA Boulevard traffic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens residents are feeling the growing pains of their booming community — especially when they're stuck in traffic.

Susan Finger Cohen knows this frustration all too well. Her daily drive along PGA Boulevard from Prosperity Farms Road to Ellison Wilson Road has become what she calls "a nightmare."

"It's very frustrating," Cohen told WPTV after reaching out for help with her commute challenges.

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Cohen lives on the east side of the PGA Bridge and needs to make a left turn at Ellison Wilson Road— a maneuver that's becoming increasingly difficult as the area grows.

Nearly 38,000 cars travel this stretch of road every single day. Much of the bottleneck comes down to poorly timed traffic lights at key intersections along Prosperity Farms and Ellison Wilson roads.

The good news— relief may be coming soon. The Florida Department of Transportation says traffic light upgrades are planned for the next few months.

With plans for a new hotel in the area, she fears her daily commute will be even worse.

"The bridge is only three lanes each way, and the population in Palm Beach Gardens has exploded in the last couple of years," Cohen explained.

For now, Cohen and thousands of other residents are hoping those promised traffic improvements will help their community's infrastructure keep pace with its rapid growth.