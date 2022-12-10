Postal Service seeks suspect who stole mail from business complex

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The search is on for a mail thief who investigators said targeted a business complex in Palm Beach Gardens.

It happened Sunday night at the Woodbine Commons Plaza on Military Trail.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect pulling into the parking lot in a white cargo van. But it's what you don't see that has investigators on high alert.

"Seeing somebody to be so bold as to just walk right past them [cameras] and walk back with a handful of mail and packages it’s just crazy what we’re dealing with now," said Joe Conway, managing partner of Praetas Technologies.

His mailbox along with several others were wiped out.

"All these businesses lost their outgoing mail and incoming mail and really, not knowing what was coming in. It's hard to notify people what was taken," he said.

To make matters worse, the next day he fell victim to another crime tied to the burglary.

"One of our customers reached out to us. West Palm Beach Police had told them that a check they paid us that was in this mailbox attempted to be cashed at a check cashing store," Conway said.

While the search continues for the suspect, Conway said he's already taken steps to help prevent another crime by adding more cameras and keeping a close eye on his property after hours.

"We're just going to be more vigilant and monitoring the camera and goings on," he said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating the crime and urges anyone with information on mail thefts to call 1877-876-2455