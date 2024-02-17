Place of Hope receives $75,000 donation from Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach County organization received a big donation Friday to help in its mission to assist children and families.

Amanda Player, the daughter of retired golfing legend Gary Player, presented a check of $75,000 to Place of Hope.

She said the mission behind her parents' foundation and Place of Hope are similar.

Wally Lurz/WPTV Amanda Player discusses what prompted the $75,000 donation to Place of Hope.

Amanda Player said the key to a child's success is through strong relationships, something she said her father was able to benefit from early on in life.

"My dad, he was the underdog. He lost his mother at a young age, and because of people who helped and mentored him, he's been able to experience the success that he has," Amanda Player said. "I feel like that's such a blessing for him to be able to give back and make a difference in their lives now."

The money raised through the Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation was matched by Place of Hope, resulting in $150,000.

Gary Player won nine major golf tournaments and lives on Jupiter Island.