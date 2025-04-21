Pediatric Oncology Support Team luncheon, fundraiser to be held in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When you meet Sophia Ferreira, it's impossible not to smile from ear to ear.

Despite fighting cancer, she remains upbeat.

"Hi guys. I'm Sophia," she said to WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass. "I'm 10 years old and battling cancer, but on Dec. 7, I'm going to be cancer-free."

Ferreira has been battling cancer since 2023, and she has a big moment coming up soon to put a hopeful exclamation point on her journey. Alongside her family, she will serve as an ambassador at the Pediatric Oncology Support Team (POST) luncheon and fundraiser, where she'll speak to the room of supporters about her cancer journey.

Butterfly pictures colored by Ferreira will be on display at the luncheon, which Glass will serve as the emcee.

The team at POST helped Ferreira and her family with things like transportation to her appointments for treatment, and also games to help pass the time during long hospital stays.

Part of the organization's mission is also to connect families facing similar challenges.

"We understand each other," Sophia's father, Silvio Ferreira, said. "As soon as we walk through this door over here, we know the pain, the chemo, the whole thing they’re going through, and POST brings people together."

The entire community is encouraged to attend the 2025 Gold Ribbon Heroes Luncheon in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29.

