PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens police say they are investigating a death at Sandhill Crane Golf Club.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident involved two men. One man died, the other was taken into custody.

The suspect was tased and taken to the hospital.

The incident happened over several holes.

The medical examiner told WPTV's Todd Wilson a golf club was used during the incident.

