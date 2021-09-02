Palm Beach Gardens High School given 'all clear' after lockdown for 'potential threat'

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens High School was under a Code Yellow Lockdown for a "potential threat" Thursday morning.

A Code Yellow means that students and teachers must stay inside their classroom, but continue normal activities inside.

Dozens of students were waiting in the bleachers next to the football field as school police investigated a potential threat.

The lockdown ended just after 9:30 a.m., but it's still not clear what prompted it.

The Palm Beach County School District did call parents to say that the students are safe and there is no need for them to pick up their child.