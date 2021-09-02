Watch
NewsRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Palm Beach Gardens High School given 'all clear' after lockdown for 'potential threat'

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Students wait in the bleachers during a Code Yellow Lockdown at Palm Beach Gardens High School.
Image from iOS (1).jpg
Posted at 9:24 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 09:40:30-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens High School was under a Code Yellow Lockdown for a "potential threat" Thursday morning.

A Code Yellow means that students and teachers must stay inside their classroom, but continue normal activities inside.

Dozens of students were waiting in the bleachers next to the football field as school police investigated a potential threat.

The lockdown ended just after 9:30 a.m., but it's still not clear what prompted it.

The Palm Beach County School District did call parents to say that the students are safe and there is no need for them to pick up their child.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.