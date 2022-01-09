Palm Beach Gardens GreenMarket celebrates 20th anniversary

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Palm Beach Gardens GreenMarket celebrated it's 20th anniversary Saturday.

The event officially got started at 8 o'clock, but anniversary ceremonies kicked-off with live music from local band "Spred the Dub" at 9 a.m.

The GreenMarket had a little something for everybody.

Children received Make-n-Take garden projects for kids to learn how to grow their own plants.

There's also going to be outdoor painting classes for all skill levels to join, but you did have to pre-register.

After 20 years the GreenMarket is home to over 120 vendors who rely on the support from the community.

"It's the biggest thing in the world without the small businesses I mean what do we really have with what's going on nowadays? I think everything is towards online and ordering with Amazon so for you guys to come out and actually support these vendors that come out every morning you see it's 5:00 o'clock right now and there's already 20 vendors setting up," said Jeffrey Etnoyer, the owner or Produce Buddies.

The event is sponsored by the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center so staff was on site doing some free blood pressure screenings.

"I think the biggest thing with meeting the customers is that one-on-one experience you know they come back every week - you get to see them especially here at this market we pretty might see the same people every single week 9 out of 10 of our customers are repeat customers that have been calling for the last 8 to10 years now, so it's a very, very good thing especially seeing the same people every week a lot of the times for holidays they'll even bring you cookies or a card," said Etnoyer.

Guests also got free tote bags, oven mitts and gift cards throughout the day while supplies lasted.

The event took place rain or shine, and asked people to leave their pets at home.