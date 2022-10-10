Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue team returns from Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Some South Florida heroes returned home Sunday evening after assisting communities in Fort Myers.

Five members of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue spent 11 days on the ground in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

"This here topped (Hurricane) Irma and, obviously, the portions of what had taken place (were) as severe as Surfside (after the condo collapse)," Battalion Chief David Markle said.

The Palm Beach Gardens team helped with search-and-rescue efforts and set up a 911 call center for residents. They said it was a humbling experience and one they will not easily forget.

"One man was pinned between two homes and, you know, if it wasn't for the search-and-rescue team, he wouldn't have been found," fire-rescue paramedic Kent Goby said.

Markle said his team was just doing what comes to naturally to them.

"Whatever we can do to assist them, so in a time of need (when) we need them, they'll be there for us," Markle said.