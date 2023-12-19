Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Palm Beach Gardens attorney sentenced for possessing child pornography

Nearly 2,000 images and videos were recovered from Michael Dolce's laptop, prosecutors say
department of justice DOJ
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
department of justice DOJ
Posted at 4:35 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 16:36:44-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens attorney will spend the next four years in a federal prison after admitting to downloading child pornography to his personal laptop at his West Palm Beach apartment.

Before his arrest earlier this year, Michael Thomas Dolce, 54, represented children who were alleged victims of sexual abuse.

According to court records, Dolce used peer-2-peer software to search for and download the illegal material, including prepubescent children, according to a Justice Department news release.

Prosecutors said nearly 2,000 images and videos were recovered from Dolce's laptop.

Paul G. Rogers Federal Building U.S. Courthouse in 2020

Palm Beach Gardens

Attorney who fought against sex abuse convicted of child porn charges

Scott Sutton
3:18 PM, Oct 04, 2023

Forensic evidence confirmed that Dolce was in the process of downloading child pornography files just before law enforcement seized his laptop during the execution of a federal search warrant of his residence, the Department of Justice said.

Dolce pleaded guilty in October to possessing child pornography.

He will be under 15 years of supervised release after serving his prison term.

Dolce was a partner at the Palm Beach Gardens office of Cohen Milstein but was fired after his arrest.

According to his Florida Bar member profile, Dolce had practiced law in the state since 1995.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE