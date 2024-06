PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — "‘Believe With Me" founder Lyette Reback hosted a D-Day dinner in Palm Beach Gardens Thursday night. Fifty local families attended the gathering.

The group invited local World War II veteran Carmin Yannott to share his story.

The 99-year-old veteran liberated two Nazi concentration camps right after the war ended.

The group of teens and adults celebrated the local veteran’s 100th birthday while honoring the men and women who served our nation on D-Day.