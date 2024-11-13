Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down 3 lanes on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — An overturned tractor trailer has blocked three southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. near the Donald Ross Road exit.

A Road Ranger is present, so you are advised to move over or slow down.

The FHP is reporting that this crash does involve injuries. We have reached out for further updates.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, along with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, responded to this incident. There was one person that was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

