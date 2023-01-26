Northlake Boulevard crash causes mess for commuters

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Traffic is being diverted on Northlake Boulevard near Acreage Drive in Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday due to a two-car crash.

Palm Beach Gardens police are turning westbound traffic around at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ibis Boulevard, about one mile from the wreck.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said multiple people were trapped in the cars. Emergency crews were able to get them out and they were flown to St. Mary's Medical Center.

For commuters, the traffic posed a huge headache. Piotr Majewski was one of the impacted drivers. He owns his own construction company and said this is not the first time he's had to miss work because of a traffic jam like this.

"It's basically affecting me this way. Like, OK, I can skip work one day, whatever, but if that happens often it affects all of us. Because I have employees. So if I'm not working, they’re not working," Majewski said.

Majewski said his wife was also stuck in this traffic. A commute that normally takes her 20 minutes took her more than two hours.

Majewski said he feels these traffic jams are partly due to the growth of the area and feels more needs to be done to alleviate the influx of traffic.