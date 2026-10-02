PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new school designed specifically for neurodivergent children has opened in Palm Beach Gardens, bringing education and therapy services together under one roof. Leaders at Northstar Day say the facility is designed to support children with conditions such as ADHD, dyslexia, autism and other learning differences while making life easier for families seeking specialized care.

The school officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local leaders, educators and community members.

New Northstar Day school opens in Palm Beach Gardens for neurodivergent children

For many families, finding support for neurodivergent children often means traveling between schools, therapists and specialists in different locations. Northstar Day's founders say their model aims to streamline that process by providing multiple services in a single setting.

Education and therapy in one place

School leaders say Northstar Day is built around a comprehensive approach that combines academics and therapeutic services for students with diverse learning needs.

"This is a shift in the way we think of mental health for young people," said Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg during the grand opening.

Founder and CEO James McManus said the goal is to create a different approach to care and education for neurodivergent children.

"We're trailblazers, and what we want to do is show the community and show the world that there's something different than the neurodivergent treatment that's being used currently," McManus said.

He added that reducing challenges for parents can also improve outcomes for children.

"The easier we can make the parents' life, the easier we're going to make the child's life, and that's our goal," McManus said.

Designed with students' needs in mind

McManus told WPTV the school is the first of its kind in the Southeastern United States, combining educational programming and therapeutic services in a customized learning environment.

School leaders said special attention was given to every aspect of the facility, including lesson planning, therapy integration and environmental features designed to support students.

"I think that we have taken great care in setting up this program," McManus said.

Community leaders welcome the school

Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Dana Middleton said city leaders are proud to welcome Northstar Day to the community.

"We could not be prouder to have Northstar Day program here in our city," Middleton said during the grand opening ceremony.

Supporters say the school fills a growing need as more families seek resources for children with learning differences and developmental disorders.

Expansion plans already underway

Northstar Day plans to begin welcoming students in early November.

McManus said the organization is already looking toward expansion across Florida. He said one key step will be securing in-network agreements with insurance providers.

"We're first working with insurance companies to gain in-network contracts, and the moment that happens, we will scale and expand because once we see that we have the support of the insurance providers, we're ready to go," McManus said.

School leaders hope to use the Palm Beach Gardens location as a model for future campuses across the state.

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