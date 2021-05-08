Miami-Dade police officer accused of sexual battery in Palm Beach Gardens

A South Florida police officer is facing sex charges after an alleged incident at PGA National Resort in late April.

Palm Beach Gardens police charged John Jenkins, a lieutenant with Miami-Dade Police, with sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

According to police, Jenkins followed the victim into her hotel room, where she says he sexually assaulted her.

The alleged incident occurred after the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association Gala in Jupiter.

Published reports say Jenkins resigned last week as the executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

A spokesperson with Miami-Dade police told WPTV Friday that Lieutenant Jenkins has been relieved of duty without pay.

Miami-Dade police department Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III issued the following statement:

"As law enforcement officers we are held to a higher standard in society, on and off duty. Immediately after being notified of an incident that occurred off duty on April 25, 2021, in the City of Palm Beach Gardens, I ordered for John Jenkins Jr. to be relieved of his official duties as a Miami-Dade Police Department lieutenant. Now learning of his arrest, it has brought a sense of disappointment that is immeasurable. This is a serious matter and I am confident that the City of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department will continue to carry out a thorough investigation."