Man arrested for trying to take 4-year-old child from Palm Beach Gardens apartment complex playground

Joseph Gibson, 37, faces charge of false imprisonment of a child
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 14:58:12-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Police arrested a 37-year-old man, they say, attempted to take a 4-year-old child from the play area of a Palm Beach Gardens apartment complex.

The incident happened Sunday at around 7 p.m. on the 22000 block of Portofino Circle at the San Merano at Mirasol apartment complex.

Palm Beach Gardens police said Joseph Gibson, a resident of the complex, was attempting to leave the play area with a 4-year-old child.

Investigators said neighbors quickly intervened and the suspect was detained until police arrived.

The child was unharmed and Gibson is facing a charge of false imprisonment of a child.

